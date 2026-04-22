Champagne brand launches graduation cap that dispenses mimosas

ORLANDO, Fla. — A champagne brand is turning graduation season into a novelty drinking trend with a wearable cap designed to hold both sparkling wine and orange juice.

André California Champagne announced the launch of its “No Cap Grad Cap,” a graduation cap designed with built-in compartments that allow users 21 and older to pour a mimosa directly from the cap using a straw.

The novelty cap includes two separate compartments, one for sparkling wine and one for a mixer, and is part of a national promotion tied to graduation season.

The company says 50 winners will receive the cap along with $50 through Venmo through a sweepstakes running from April 27 through May 11.

To enter, participants must answer a multiple-choice question about mimosa ingredients on the campaign website.

The product is inspired by the growing tradition of decorated graduation caps and is intended for adults 21 and older, according to the company.

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