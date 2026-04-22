Project Noelle’s Spring Fling event offers family fun and prevention resources

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A nonprofit focused on helping children affected by the opioid epidemic will host a free family festival next month in Port Orange.

Project Noelle will hold its Spring Fling Youth Prevention Festival on May 3 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Riverwalk Park.

Organizers said the event is designed to connect families with prevention resources while offering activities for children and community support.

The festival will include free ice cream, face painting, giveaways and a poster contest with prizes.

Project Noelle said the organization works year-round to support children affected by addiction through youth programs, school supply events, holiday assistance and prevention education.

Several community groups are partnering on the event, including the Humana Healthy Horizons, SMA Healthcare and the Girl Scouts of Citrus.

The event is free and open to the public.

Organizers said the goal is to provide families with both practical support and information aimed at preventing substance abuse among young people.

More information about Project Noelle is available at its website.

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