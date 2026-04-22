Bern’s Steak House tops list of Florida’s favorite spots for professional celebrations

TAMPA, Fla. — A new survey of business leaders named Bern’s Steak House as Florida’s top place to celebrate promotions, pay raises and other professional milestones.

The survey, commissioned by MarketBeat, asked more than 3,000 business leaders where they prefer to mark career wins such as promotions, bonuses and major deals.

The Tampa steakhouse ranked first in Florida, followed by The Courtesy in Orlando, River & Post in Jacksonville, Hullabaloo in West Palm Beach and Blackbird Ordinary in Miami.

Researchers said promotions and pay raises were the most common reason people chose to celebrate, followed by bonus payouts and closing major business deals.

The survey also found that 68% of respondents said they had chosen a more expensive venue specifically to signal success, while 84% said they had spent more than they were comfortable with on a work-related celebration.

On average, respondents said they spend about $205 per person when marking a professional achievement.

The survey found pride was the most common emotion tied to those celebrations, followed by excitement and relief.

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