0 Change in storm direction Saturday; heavy storms this weekend

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - 11:30 p.m.

Storms were parked for over three hours over Lake, northern Polk and western Orange counties. Several flood advisories were issued as some locations such as Oakland through Ocoee received over 4 inches of rain. Storms have continued to diminish and the evening will remain overcast, muggy with temperatures dropping only to the low-70s.

Weekend's forecast

The storms' pattern will change on Saturday, as the high over the Atlantic will skid west and the "tropical moisture highway" will be rechannel right over Florida.

Do you see the high moving west? Well, you can thank it for driving the moisture stream back over #Florida.

Pronounced showers & storms this weekend.

Saturday will start out dry, then storms develop mainly E to W.

Outdoors in the morning inland, move indoors by noon. #stormalert9 pic.twitter.com/5Tz3OHGdpA — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) May 19, 2018

Showers and storms during Saturday morning will be focused along the coast. By the beginning of the afternoon the storms will arrive to inland counties and continue to affect most of Central Florida during the rest of the afternoon. The rain-showers will gradually decrease after sunset. If you have plans outdoors inland, make sure to stay weather aware, lightning and torrential rain can arrive quick.

The shower and storm pattern will be mainly south to north on Sunday. Showers will be present through the late morning and then, intermittent storms will develop starting early afternoon through the early evening.

Even *more* storm energy rolls into central Florida this weekend, with heavy rain and possible flooding. Ugh. pic.twitter.com/vf76dVJd4o — tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) May 19, 2018

Threats

Lightning will be the main threat this weekend. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm's base, make sure to stay weather aware.

This week some parts of Central Florida have received over 8 inches of rain. After this weekend, 12 inches of rain in total are possible. Expect amount to range between two to four inches through the weekend. With the already saturated ground, any showers could really produce flooding. Stay away from flooded roadways. Six inches of accumulated rain could make a car stall out and 12 inches can make most cars float away.

7:45 p.m.

The sea breeze developed late on Friday afternoon, sparking storms, which have produced heavy rainfall amounts in a short period of time. Since the storms have parked over Lake County, extending to eastern Polk Co., expect rainfall to reach two to three inches within the next 2 hours from these areas.

Scanning straight into a heavy storm over Central Lake County, Storm tops to 40,000 feet. Small hail possible north of Lake Apopka pic.twitter.com/DpC3p7AN3E — tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) May 18, 2018

