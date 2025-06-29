Two fortunate central Florida players enjoy big wins in the Fantasy Five drawing

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Fantasy 5 players, your luck in the city just keeps getting better — double-check your tickets!

The Florida Lottery announced that two lucky players in central Florida won the evening Fantasy Five drawing with their winning tickets.

The winning tickets matched the numbers in Saturday evening’s Fantasy 5 draw: 2-7-12-20-25.

Lottery officials announced that the winning tickets are worth $61,689.53 in this draw, which is $11,202.78 higher than the top prize winners received at the start of the month.

The maps below show where the winning tickets were sold.

Publix in Palm Bay

Speedway gas station in Orlando

Community members and game enthusiasts, don’t forget to check your tickets and play responsibly.

