Channel 9 gets an exclusive look of HCA Florida Health Care Maitland ER

MAITLAND, Fla. — Medical emergencies can now be treated quicker in Maitland. HCA Florida Health Care opened its newest freestanding emergency room.

The 11,000 square foot, $17.7-million building is located off Summit Centre Way, near the 414 and I4.

“We want them to be heard, listened to, validated, have all those questions answered so when they leave the facility, they’re confident they received quality care we strive for,” Joseph Everette, the Chief Nursing Officer for the Oviedo Medical Center, said.

That is the goal of the newest ER in Maitland, a connection of the Oviedo Medical Center.

Everette said the facility just opened in an area where healthcare services like this don’t exist.

“It is the only emergency service available in the city of Maitland,” Everette said. “It’s closer to home. It allows them to very quickly seek care and services when necessary.”

Channel 9 took an exclusive walkthrough of the ER on Friday.

To serve the city’s 300,000 residents; it’s equipped with x-ray and CT scan capabilities, in-house lab testing with quick results for quicker care, and 11 exam rooms.

It also has a trauma resuscitation room, making this a closer option for emergency responders to bring patients.

“Any local emergencies they feel are warranted they can bring them here,” Everette said.

The ER created around 40 new jobs. With only being recently opened, Everette said the ER is seeing an average of 10 patients a day.

“Any aches, bones, chest pain, stroke, anything that comes through the door we’re capable,” Everette said.

