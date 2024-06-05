Charges against two men allegedly caught in a sex sting have been dropped

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 obtained a copy of the prosecution notes, which stated that Harold Mill was in Sanlando Park when he was seen exposing himself.

The notes state he exposed himself with the intent of seclusion, and only the undercover officer saw it and not the public.

A high-profile philanthropist, an entrepreneur, and a sheriff’s office employee were arrested after getting caught in a sex sting last month.

Channel 9 sat down with Mills on a special about philanthropy less than three months before he was arrested.

Detectives said people kept reporting that on their visits to the park, people were having sex out in the open.

Investigators set up a sting using an app for men who want to meet up.

During that sting, detectives say four men, including Mills, showed up and were caught exposing themselves.

Mills released a statement stating that his charges were dropped in part, “There are many lessons learned throughout this experience…”

Charges were also dropped against a sheriff’s office employee caught in the sting.

Two other suspects entered a not-guilty plea and will return to court this month.

Mills resigned from his position on the UCF board of trustees days after his arrest.

UCF nor Rollins have said if Mills will be reinstated to the boards.

