Charges dropped in high-profile animal cruelty case that sparked ‘Trooper’s Law’

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Charges in a high-profile animal cruelty case have been dropped, according to court records from Hillsborough County.

Giovanny Garcia was accused of tying his dog to a fence along I-75 during hurricane evacuations, an incident that garnered national attention and led to legislative action.

The case was instrumental in the creation of “Trooper’s Law,” which was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in May.

This law makes it a felony to abandon a pet during an emergency.

