Charlie Kirk tribute billboards coming to Brevard, along with proposed road renaming

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Billboards honoring the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk will soon be installed across Brevard County.

The project is being funded in part by local business owner A.J. Hiers.

Hiers is contributing to the costs of approximately a dozen billboards as part of a community initiative to recognize Kirk’s legacy.

Additionally, he is donating funds to cover the expenses for renaming a road in Melbourne after Kirk.

Kirk was killed last week while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University.

