Chase Bank brings massive national expansion to Orlando, Space Coast

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Chase Bank is gearing up for a major expansion in Orlando and the surrounding areas.

The bank — part of New York-based JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM). — will add more than 10 branches in Central Florida and three on the Space Coast over a three-year period. The move will give the bank more than 100 branches throughout the region.

Read: Applications open for monthly art walk in Ocala

Heather Bogan — who has been in Orlando with the bank since 2011 — will become its first consumer banking regional director for Central Florida. The expansion is part of a national, multibillion-dollar effort to add 500 branches, renovate 1,500 locations and hire 3,500 employees nationwide by 2027.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group