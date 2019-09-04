Check: Updated solid waste collection schedules for Central Florida

CITY OF ORLANDO
The City will begin garbage and recycling collection, to include missed garbage collections, on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at 6 a.m. City Solid Waste crews will be following the below pickup schedule to ensure all missed routes are picked up before regular collection resumes next week.
- Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 - Make-up for missed Monday and Wednesday garbage collection.
- Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 - Make-up collection for missed Tuesday garbage collection.
- Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 – Make-up collection for missed Thursday recycling collection.
- Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 – Make-up collection for missed Friday recycling collection.
Regular garbage, recycling and yard waste pickup is scheduled to resume normal operations on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.
ORANGE COUNTY:
- Thursday, Sept. 5: Collection for Monday customers
- Friday, Sept.6: Collection for Tuesday customers
- Saturday, Sept. 7: Collection for Wednesday customers
- Sunday, Sept. 8: Collection for Thursday customers
- Monday, Sept. 9: Collection for Friday customers
- Tuesday, Sept. 10: Collection for Monday customers
- Wednesday, Sept. 11: Collection for Tuesday customers
- Thursday, Sept. 12: Collection for Wednesday customers
- Friday, Sept. 13: Collection for Thursday customers
- Saturday, Sept. 14: Collection for Friday customers
SEMINOLE COUNTY:
SOLID WASTE COLLECTION: There is no garbage or recycling collection today, Tues. 9/3 or tomorrow, 9/4. Regular collection schedules resume Thurs 9/5. No make up collections are scheduled.— Seminole County, FL (@seminolecounty) September 3, 2019
The Seminole County Landfill and Transfer Station resume normal operations Thurs. 9/5. pic.twitter.com/i8G2uceMq3
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS:
The City will schedule an additional collection of yard waste on Saturday, September 7. Bundling IS required for large tree limbs and branches and cannot be longer than four feet in length. Smaller items such as leaves, plants, twigs, etc. need to be bagged.
Residents who are in need of special pick-ups for large items (NOT including yard waste) can call (407) 571-8607 or email solidwaste@altamonte.org to request an estimate for a special pick-up (minimum charge is $70). Once payment is made, we will schedule the pick-up. Items must be placed curbside.
Sandbags
Do NOT place any sandbags on the street or curb for collection. Residents are urged to store sandbags in a dry location for the duration of the hurricane season. To safely dispose of sandbags, homeowners can spread the sand on their lawns or landscape beds and either reuse the bag or place it in the garbage.
OSCEOLA COUNTY:
No information has been released. Check back for updates.
VOLUSIA COUNTY:
No information has been released. Check back for updates.
BREVARD COUNTY:
No information has been released. Check back for updates.
