Cheers! Amazon now delivers beer, wine to Orlando in as little as an hour

ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for summer cookouts and parties, Amazon Prime Now members in Orlando can now have beer and wine in as fast as an hour.
The online retail giant announced Wednesday that Prime Now, which is Amazon’s one- and two-hour delivery service, now offers fast delivery of hundreds of kinds of beer and wine.
Related Headlines
Read: Here’s how to find out how much you’ve spent on Amazon
The service already offers one- and two-hour delivery of regular grocery items, pet supplies, restaurant orders and even some electronics.
Watch: 5 things you didn't know about Amazon
Subscribers can order through Amazon’s Prime Now app. The delivery service is available Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Amazon's alcohol delivery service is also on tap for subscribers in Miami starting Wednesday.
Click here to visit Amazon Prime Now.
<<Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps>>
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}