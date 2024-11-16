Cheesecake revolution: Artisan baker creates 95 flavors at new DeBary storefront

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Brian Obeso — the man behind bourbon peach cobbler cheesecake covered with cinnamon strudel and a drizzle of buffalo trace-infused caramel sauce — does not play. In fact, he’s obsessed.

His passion is reflected by his development of 95 different flavors since he began making cheesecake in 2017.

Read: Beautiful day ahead with warm temperatures; rainy midweek expected

His business, Cheesecake Chino’s, was officially established in 2021. On Nov. 15, the business celebrated the grand opening of its new, larger location in DeBary at 58 N. Charles Richard Beall Blvd.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group