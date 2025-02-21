Local

Chemical spill causes brief closure of US-192 in St. Cloud

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Friday got off to a messy start along a stretch of Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in St. Cloud.

City officials said a hazardous materials spill around 5:30 a.m. shut down the small section of US-192.

It happened after a pool cleaning company truck lost some cargo in the area of Budinger Avenue.

A gallon jug of chlorine and some chorine pucks littered the roadway and caused the closure of two westbound lanes of US-192, according a city spokesperson.

St. Cloud Fire Rescue and Osceola County Fire Rescue departments cleared the spilled chemicals from the pavement and reopened the roadway about 90 minutes after the mishap.

No one was hurt, officials said.

