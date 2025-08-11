Child hit while riding bicycle in Volusia County, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A child was hospitalized Monday morning after they were struck by a driver while riding a bicycle in Volusia County.

Deputies said the child was riding a bicycle on Howland Boulevard near Roble Lane in Volusia County around 8:57 a.m.

The child, described as a young teen, was flown to an Orlando area hospital for treatment.

The extent of the child’s injuries is currently unknown.

Authorities confirmed that the child involved in the accident is not a student of Volusia County schools.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of the accident.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

