A child is injured after being struck by two vehicles in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A child in Melbourne was hospitalized after being struck by two vehicles Sunday afternoon.

The Melbourne Police Department says the child was attempting to cross Sarno Road in Melbourne around 12:46 p.m.

That’s when the child was first struck by a vehicle near the curb lane of Sarno Road heading eastbound.

The impact sent the child into the second lane in the direct path of a second vehicle.

The child was transported to a juvenile hospital in Orlando and is currently in stable condition.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group