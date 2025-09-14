Child Passenger Safety Month begins, stressing proper car seat use to protect children in crashes

ORLANDO, Fla. — September is National Child Passenger Safety Month, emphasizing the importance of correct car seat use to safeguard children during car accidents.

Motor vehicle crashes remain a leading cause of death among children, and experts highlight that proper use of car seats is essential to prevent injuries and fatalities.

Dr. Maneesha Agarwal, a Pediatric Emergency Medicine doctor at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, stated, “Many of the children who are injured or killed in a car crash are either completely unrestrained or using a restraint improperly.”

Safety advocates advise getting a certified technician to inspect your car seat for proper installation and maximum safety for your child.

In Orange County, upcoming events offer families the chance to have their car seats inspected by technicians.

These events coincide with Target’s Car Seat Trade-In Week, providing parents the chance to swap old or damaged car seats for a coupon toward a new one.

Parents can greatly lower their children’s injury risk in crashes by attending car seat check events and ensuring correct installation.

