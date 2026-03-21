CENTRAL FLORIDA — High pressure and dry air have taken over Central Florida and will continue to raise temperatures and bring us plenty of sunshine in the coming days.

Today is likely to be our first afternoon in the low 80s. We do not expect to fall below this temperature at any point in the next week.

Chilly nights and sunny days ahead for Central Florida Central Florida to experience high pressure, dry air, and rising temperatures with sunshine in the coming days.

Due to the dry air, it will be chilly once again late this evening and early tomorrow morning. Some locations could even fall into the upper 40s.

Tomorrow looks great with highs in the low to mid 80s and no rain in sight.

Chilly nights and sunny days ahead for Central Florida Central Florida to experience high pressure, dry air, and rising temperatures with sunshine in the coming days.

Morning and afternoon temperatures will gradually increase over the next few days, even though a cold front will bring rain chances in the middle of the upcoming week.

A few thunderstorms may occur in the middle of the workweek, but severe weather is not expected at this time.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group