Chilly weekend ahead with sunny skies

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be a great, winter-like weekend.

After a chilly start, today will be sunny and cool, with highs in the 60s.

Temperatures will remain cold again tonight.

weather 11/23

The lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Afternoon highs will start to rebound tomorrow afternoon, reaching the mid-70s.

Temperatures will continue to warm into next week, with 80s in place by Thanksgiving.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

weather 11/23

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group