Chilly weekend ahead with sunny skies

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be a great, winter-like weekend.
After a chilly start, today will be sunny and cool, with highs in the 60s.
Temperatures will remain cold again tonight.
The lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Afternoon highs will start to rebound tomorrow afternoon, reaching the mid-70s.
Temperatures will continue to warm into next week, with 80s in place by Thanksgiving.
