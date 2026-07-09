Chocolate Lava Cake Ice Cream arrives at Blue Bell for National Ice Cream Month

ORLANDO, Fla. — Blue Bell is celebrating National Ice Cream Month with a new flavor for chocolate lovers.

The company announced Thursday that its new Chocolate Lava Cake Ice Cream is arriving in stores for a limited time.

The flavor features vanilla ice cream mixed with chocolate cake pieces, chocolate sundae sauce and a dark chocolate fudge swirl.

“We’re excited to celebrate National Ice Cream Month with the introduction of our new Chocolate Lava Cake Ice Cream,” said John Neal Robinson, Blue Bell general sales manager. “Chocolate is the star of any great lava cake, so it was important for us to create a rich, indulgent chocolate flavor in every bite.”

The new flavor is available in half-gallon and pint sizes.

National Ice Cream Month dates back to 1984, when President Ronald Reagan proclaimed July as a month to celebrate the frozen treat. National Ice Cream Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of July, which falls on July 19 this year.

Blue Bell also recently released Black Raspberry Fudge, made with black raspberry-flavored ice cream, dark chocolate-flavored chunks and a chocolate fudge swirl.

The company is also offering a high-protein dairy dessert with up to 12 grams of protein per serving. Flavors include Chocolate, Coffee, Salted Caramel, Strawberry and Vanilla.

Blue Bell products are sold in 24 states. More information about available flavors can be found on the company’s website.

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