Orlando, Fla — Join us and our partners for the Chuck Carmen Orlando Walk for Epilepsy on March 21 at Lake Eola Park. The event is more than just a walk, it is a celebration of community, hope, and impact for those affected by epilepsy and seizure disorders.

Participants will have the opportunity to connect with others, show their support, and help raise funds that contribute to awareness, education, and resources for people living with epilepsy.

For more information and event details, visit: https://www.epilepsyassociation.com/events/the-2026-orlando-chuck-carmen-walk-for-epilepsy