Church ‘Apostle’ hinted at alleged forced labor scheme years ago

OCALA, Fla. — The man now facing federal charges for a years-long forced labor scheme hinted at habits FBI agents now call abuse – years before the agency raided his mansions and placed him into handcuffs.

David Taylor, the so-called “Apostle” of the Kingdom of God Global Church sat for a series of depositions in 2014 and 2015 as part of a divorce lawsuit involving a woman who donated a massive sum of money to his church.

Toward the end of his 2015 deposition, a visibly annoyed Taylor was asked about his two security guards who drove him to the legal office in one of his many luxury cars.

“They’re actually volunteers,” Taylor said.

The attorney questioning him flagged his statement and asked him to confirm they weren’t compensated for standing outside the office all day long.

“They are really greatly blessed through this ministry, so they are not being misused,” Taylor said, stumbling. “I can’t tell you that money is always the best compensation.”

That was the beginning, agents said, of Taylor’s $50 million dollar run in which at least eight but potentially dozens of people worked at his call centers, forced to raise unreachable amounts in daily donations and deprived of sleep and food when they failed.

Agents said in the meantime, Taylor and his Executive Director, Michelle Brannon, purchased luxury cars, jet skis, boats and ATVs as they constantly begged for viewers of his religious sermons to call in and donate.

They also said Taylor had unpaid servants, known as “Armor Bearers,” tasked with delivering women to him and ensuring they were using contraception.

Staff members were also ordered to cut off contact with the outside world, agents said.

The raids are giving hope to some, like Rhonda Cottingham, whose cousin Sonya, stopped communicating with her family after flying from Oregon to Michigan to join the church.

“Sonia believed she was in a relationship with David Taylor. She thought that was her boyfriend,” Cottingham said, describing her cousin as having a fragile state of mind who is easily swayed by others. “I’ve looked everywhere. I’ve gone through the police, the morgues, the jail inmates, homeless shelters. Sonya is just gone.”

For others, it was validation. Gospel singer Vicki Yohe dated Taylor for several years after he invited her to sing at his church. She posted pictures of his luxury car collection to her Facebook page, and said she never went near the business side of the church operations.

Since breaking up with him, she said she’s been on a mission to expose his activities, including writing a book on her time with Taylor.

“There were so many people that were taken advantage of, and I was one of them,” Yohe said. “What a shame they are to authentic churches and ministries who had the character and the humility of Christ. We are in ministry to serve, not to take advantage of others.”

Taylor and Brannon are expected to be extradited to Michigan to face their charges, and could spend decades in prison if they’re convicted.

The church has not responded to requests for comment.

