A church in Sumter County seeks answers after vandalism

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A church in Sumter County is searching for answers after its windows were broken in an act of vandalism.

Board of Trustees members for the United Methodist Church of Lake Panasoffkee found rocks thrown through two of their windows on Saturday.

The church said they found their exterior cross and flame damaged with a brick.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said there is an investigation underway.

Church officials said, “We’re praying for the person who did it that they would find their way into our church rather than being outside of our church. We want them to come in where we’re gonna offer forgiveness, and we’re gonna offer love towards them.”

The church said the damage could be as much as a thousand dollars, and multiple members of the church say they have no idea who could have done this.

