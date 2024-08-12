Local

Cinemark turns back the clock with a 1984 retro film series with discounted tickets

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Cinemark!

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cinemark celebrates its 40th anniversary with the “Big in 84″ retro series commemorating the year in film with a different movie each day for a week with discounted tickets.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Starting Aug. 12 through the 17th, you can watch one of these select movies for $5:

  • August 12 – The Karate Kid
  • August 13 – The Terminator
  • August 14 – Gremlins
  • August 15 – Purple Rain
  • August 16 – Ghostbusters
  • August 17 – A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Last Starfighter
  • August 18 – Footloose, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

For more information, including showtimes and to purchase tickets click here.

Read: 2,000 show up for Men’s Closet Back-to-School event

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read