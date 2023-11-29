A Citrus County correctional officer is now on the wrong side of a jail cell

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Jacob Carmack was arrested for taking part in a street race in Marion County that led to another man being seriously injured.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

“They were driving at a high rate of speed, making improper lane changes, driving in a reckless manner for sure,” said Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Patrick Riordan.

Read: Foul odor at college building leads police to find missing man’s body in ventilation system

It happened on November 18th. FHP said Carmack, who was in a Mustang, and another driver in a Corvette were racing on State Road 200. Then near SW 80th Street, the Corvette hit a third car with two elderly people inside. Those two people were okay, but the Corvette lost control, hit a pole and then slammed into a tree.

“The vehicle is completely destroyed, he’s unbelted, he’s ejected and received life threatening injuries,” said Lt. Riordan.

Read: Mount Dora double-murder cold case remains unsolved three years later

FHP then put out pictures asking for the public’s help to identify Carmack.

Troopers said Carmack hid his Mustang behind a nearby business before checking on the man who was hurt and then fled the scene.

A little more than a week later, with the help of tips from the public, they identified Carmack.

He turned himself into Troopers at the Marion County jail.

Read: Man arrested after valet attendant carjacked at gunpoint in Winter Park Village, police say

Carmack is charged with reckless driving which resulted in serious bodily injury to another, a crash involving death or personal injuries for the failure to remain on the scene of a crash which resulted in serious bodily injury to another, and racing on highways.

We reached out to CoreCivic, the company that operates the detention facility in Citrus County Carmack works at.

They sent us this statement:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group