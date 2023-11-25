Citrus County suspect shot after leading deputies on chase into Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating an officer-involved shooting that started in Citrus County and ended in Marion County.

On Friday evening, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted a traffic stop in the area of Hernando Avenue on a Mitsubishi SUV where the driver was suspected of having a felony warrant.

According to deputies, the driver failed to stop, and a deputies began a vehicle pursuit.

Deputies attempted using a tire deflation device to end the chase but were unsuccessful.

The driver continued into Marion County along Highway 200.

Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office joined in the pursuit and used a PIT maneuver, successfully stopping the feeling vehicle, which crashed into a power pole.

The suspect then exited the vehicle with a rifle in hand, posing an immediate threat to the deputies and nearby citizens, according to a news release.

Citrus County deputies drew their firearms and fired at the suspect, according to deputies.

The suspect was transported to the hospital. Deputies have not released his condition at this time.

“The suspect in this incident posed a significant threat to two communities today through his reckless actions. At the end of the day, the deputies on scene had only seconds to decide how to respond to protect every citizen in the area before the suspect decided to further endanger the lives of both law enforcement officers and civilians present,” said Citrus County Colonel Elena Vitt. “This is yet another example of why having a great working relationship with all of our law enforcement partners is imperative. We joined forces and seamlessly protected those we swore an oath to serve.”

As per CCSO policy, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) will be investigating the officer-involved shooting along with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

