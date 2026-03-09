Blue Origin’s massive growth continues with new manufacturing facility on Space Coast

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — Blue Origin is growing its already massive footprint on our space coast.

Blue Origin plans to build a new 800,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on Merritt Island, according to newly filed permitting documents.

The building will be used to produce commercial space launch vehicles.

The project marks a significant expansion of the company’s footprint on Florida’s Space Coast.

Blue Origin already has a major presence in the region, employing 4,000 people in Brevard County.

Details of the expansion were revealed in newly filed permitting documents for the Merritt Island site.

Rob Long, the president and CEO of Space Florida, said the project is part of a larger trend of expansion in the region.

“All the activity in and around the spaceport areas are really represent, you know, just the explosion and the growth of the industry continuing here around Cape Canaveral,” Long said.

Beyond commercial launch operations, the company is also working on technology for lunar exploration.

Blue Origin is currently developing a new lunar lander for NASA’s Artemis program.

