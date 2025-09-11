City of Casselberry kicks off annual clean-up event

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — The City of Casselberry is hosting its annual curbside community clean-up starting this Saturday.

Residents can put out items such as lumber, roofing material, and tree stumps for collection on designated days.

The clean-up event will begin this Saturday and continue on Monday and Thursday.

Officials have specified that certain items, including paint, tires, and hazardous waste, are prohibited from collection.

