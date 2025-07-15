City council picks À La Cart to manage Orlando’s new park opening this Fall

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando City Council has approved À La Cart to oversee the operations of Art², a new park opening this fall at the corner of Orange Avenue and Robinson Street.

Art² aims to serve as an innovative public space that encourages community connection and engagement.

The park will include rotating food vendors, a craft beverage station, and modular seating, all supported by the City of Orlando’s Community Redevelopment Agency.

Art² will feature a programming lineup that showcases Orlando’s vibrant arts scene, helping to revitalize downtown Orlando’s main corridors.

The park aligns with the city’s goal of becoming “An Awesome Outdoor City,” as specified in the DTO Action Plan.

