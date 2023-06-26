City of Groveland offers free water to customers impacted by boil water advisory

GROVELAND, Fla. — A water line that broke in Groveland on Sunday morning caused the city to issue a boil water notice to some residents and business owners.

In an effort to help customers, the city said it will offer free water to those impacted by the advisory.

Beginning Monday morning, a water station will be in place at Cherry Lake Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City officials said the main line break happened at Groveland Water Plant 3 / Sunshine System around 10 a.m. Sunday and crews have been working since then to fully restore water.

The city added that repairs could be completed as early as Monday morning, but reminded customers that a boil water alert will remain in effect for 48 hours after the leak has been repaired and pressure restored.

Once samples show two consecutive days of clean water, the boil notice will be lifted.

Read the City of Groveland’s full Boil Water Notice below:

Groveland said it will provide free water until the boil water notice is lifted.

Cherry Lake Park is located at 131 Wilson Lake Parkway in Groveland.

