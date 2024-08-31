City of Lake Mary buzzing with excitement hours before parade start

LAKE MARY, Fla. — It’s a very big day for the Lake Mary Little League All Star players, their manager and the rest of the staff.

The community has rallied behind the team for weeks, and today, they’ll take center stage once again during a hometown parade and celebration.

Channel 9′s Geovany Dias has been in Lake Mary since before the sun came up Saturday.

Lake Mary prepares for Little League All Stars parade Folks arrived to the parade route hours before the event was set to begin Saturday morning. (WFTV staff)

He has been watching folks arriving early to claim spots along the parade route and town officials putting the finishing touches on this very special day.

The event is expected to bring thousands of people to Downtown Lake Mary.

The celebration kicks off on Lake Mary Avenue and heads onto Country Club Road. The parade then takes a right onto Crystal Lake Avenue before heading down 4th Street, and ending on Lakeview Avenue.

Lake Mary parade setup The parade is set for 10 a.m. Saturday in Downtown Lake Mary. (WFTV staff)

Because of the parade, several roads will be shut down for traffic.

The Lake Mary Police and Fire Departments will be on hand to coordinate traffic and crowds.

See road closures for Lake Mary All-Stars parade & celebration Excitement is building for Lake Mary's downtown celebration to honor the Little League World Series champions. (WFTV)

They also have partnerships with other law enforcement agencies to make sure everyone stays safe.

The parade kicks off at 10 a.m.

If you can't make it in person, Channel 9 will give you a front row seat from your living room.

Watch the action beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday on WFTV.

WATCH: Lake Mary All-Stars parade on Channel 9 The Lake Mary All-Stars became world champions Sunday when they beat Chinese Taipei in the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (WFTV)

