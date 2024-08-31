City of Lake Mary buzzing with excitement hours before parade start

LAKE MARY, Fla. — It’s a very big day for the Lake Mary Little League All Star players, their manager and the rest of the staff.
The community has rallied behind the team for weeks, and today, they’ll take center stage once again during a hometown parade and celebration.
Channel 9′s Geovany Dias has been in Lake Mary since before the sun came up Saturday.
He has been watching folks arriving early to claim spots along the parade route and town officials putting the finishing touches on this very special day.
The event is expected to bring thousands of people to Downtown Lake Mary.
The celebration kicks off on Lake Mary Avenue and heads onto Country Club Road. The parade then takes a right onto Crystal Lake Avenue before heading down 4th Street, and ending on Lakeview Avenue.
Because of the parade, several roads will be shut down for traffic.
The Lake Mary Police and Fire Departments will be on hand to coordinate traffic and crowds.
They also have partnerships with other law enforcement agencies to make sure everyone stays safe.
The parade kicks off at 10 a.m.
If you can’t make it in person, Channel 9 will give you a front row seat from your living room.
Watch the action beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday on WFTV.
