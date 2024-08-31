Dunkin’ Donuts celebrates Lake Mary All-Stars with baseball-themed donuts

LAKE MARY, Fla. — In honor of the Little League World Series champion, Lake Mary All-Stars, Dunkin’ Donuts celebrates by having a baseball-themed donut takeover on Saturday.

All day, Dunkin’s traditional donut varieties will be decorated with baseball designs featuring the team’s colors -- black and yellow.

Lake Mary Dunkin' Donuts (WFTV)

The five participating locations along the parade route are listed below:

1109 International Parkway, Suite 1661, Lake Mary, FL 32764

222 Wheelhouse Lane, #1120, Lake Mary, FL 32746

4610 West Lake Mary Boulevard, Lake Mary, FL 32746

3768 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773

4610 West State Road 46, Sanford, FL 32771

Watch live coverage of the parade on Channel 9 at 9:30 a.m.

