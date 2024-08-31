Local

Dunkin’ Donuts celebrates Lake Mary All-Stars with baseball-themed donuts

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Lake Mary Dunkin' Donuts (WFTV)

LAKE MARY, Fla. — In honor of the Little League World Series champion, Lake Mary All-Stars, Dunkin’ Donuts celebrates by having a baseball-themed donut takeover on Saturday.

All day, Dunkin’s traditional donut varieties will be decorated with baseball designs featuring the team’s colors -- black and yellow.

Lake Mary Dunkin' Donuts (WFTV)

The five participating locations along the parade route are listed below:

  • 1109 International Parkway, Suite 1661, Lake Mary, FL 32764
  • 222 Wheelhouse Lane, #1120, Lake Mary, FL 32746

  • 4610 West Lake Mary Boulevard, Lake Mary, FL 32746
  • 3768 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773

Lake Mary Dunkin' Donuts (WFTV)

  • 4610 West State Road 46, Sanford, FL 32771

