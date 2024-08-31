Dunkin’ Donuts celebrates Lake Mary All-Stars with baseball-themed donuts

LAKE MARY, Fla. — In honor of the Little League World Series champion, Lake Mary All-Stars, Dunkin’ Donuts celebrates by having a baseball-themed donut takeover on Saturday.
All day, Dunkin’s traditional donut varieties will be decorated with baseball designs featuring the team’s colors -- black and yellow.
The five participating locations along the parade route are listed below:
- 1109 International Parkway, Suite 1661, Lake Mary, FL 32764
- 222 Wheelhouse Lane, #1120, Lake Mary, FL 32746
Read: Lake Mary All-Stars parade: What to know & how to watch
- 4610 West Lake Mary Boulevard, Lake Mary, FL 32746
- 3768 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773
- 4610 West State Road 46, Sanford, FL 32771
Read: FASTSIGNS Oviedo donates over 4,000 hand-cut personal stickers for Lake Mary All-Star players
