FASTSIGNS Oviedo donates over 4,000 hand-cut personal stickers for Lake Mary All-Star players

LAKE MARY, Fla. — FASTSIGNS in Oviedo is doing its part to lend a hand in the Lake Mary All-Star parade on Saturday by donating nearly 4,000 Lake Mary Little League stickers and autograph books.

Liz Allen, owner of FASTSIGNS Oviedo, said the community project started after the team won the World Series Sunday against Chinese Taipei.

“This was a possibility of something that we could do that would be fast and that we could make a difference in the Lake Mary Little League,” said Allen.

The team of employees and volunteers from the community made nearly 4,000 hand-cut stickers for the players to hand out to fans.

“We could have just developed one. But we enjoyed it so much and kept coming up with new ideas,” said Allen.

Graphic designer Deborah Longenecker said since Lake Mary won on Sunday, it has taken a few days to choose a design that would resonate with the players and the community of Lake Mary.

Longenecker said the stickers would honor the team as the first little league in the state to win the World Series.

Longenecker said they chose to go with the team’s local red and black logo as the primary sticker for the team.

“This is probably the one that holds the most sentimentality, I guess, because of how much depth of history there is with a logo like this,” said Longenecker.

They also designed, printed, and hand-cut the World Series logo in 12 hours in yellow and black, like the banner the team has held in hundreds of winning photos and in other colors.

“I want them to feel special. We may be doing a small part, but what they did for this community is huge,” said Allen.

In addition to the community project, the company has also made large decals and banners for the team moms and the parade.

