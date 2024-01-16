City leaders make struggling neighborhood in Daytona beach a priority

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A struggling neighborhood in Daytona Beach has become a priority for city leaders in recent weeks.

Commissioners voted in favor to amend its land development code to add retail sales and services and residential uses.

This change will allow for future growth in the Midtown and the community that surrounds Bethune Cookman University.

Business owners already in the area believe the changes are long overdue.

“There are not many options for young people in Daytona period. Everything is family oriented, as they say, but when you look at the events that are scheduled here, I haven’t seen it. I haven’t seen it,” said Owner of Golden Taste Jamaican Food & Treats, David Lucas.

The city is also just days away from signing an agreement to enter a flooding feasibility study with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

