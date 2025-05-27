City of Ocala accepting applications for 2026 Street Banner Lottery

OCALA, Fla. — The City of Ocala Public Works division has released information on entering for this year’s Street Banner Lottery.

The lottery allows a non-profit organization to advertise for a week for free in one of two locations.

The two banner locations available are:

• The 1100 block of East Silver Springs Boulevard

• The 1300 block of West Silver Springs Boulevard

The application deadline is Aug. 1, and applications are available in person at the Public Works Traffic Division, 1805 NE 30th Ave., Building 300, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group