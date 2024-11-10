ORLANDO, Fla. — Residents of Orlando who have a passion for gardening can receive a free tree next week.

From Nov. 12 to 14, the City of Orlando will give away free trees as part of Mayor Buddy Dyer’s Green Works Orlando initiative.

People can pick up a tree for their household at McQuigg Urban Farm on West Jefferson Stree.

The McQuigg Urban Farm will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 12 through Nov. 14.

These trees will be available: Plum ( Red June), Florida King Peach, and Pomegranate Wonderful.

Pre-registration is required since there is a limited quantity of trees.

This program is for residents living within the limits of the City of Orlando.

