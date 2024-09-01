Classic summer weather coming this Labor Day weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday will be hot with highs around the 90s.

There is a 50% chance for storms on Sunday.

There is a 70% chance for storms on Labor Day.

Please be mindful of lightning, it will stay active throughout the week.

A tropical disturbance in the Atlantic should gradually develop next week when it enters the Caribbean.

It is hard to tell how much it will strengthen, but it could become the next named system.

The next name is Francine.

It is way too early to tell if it will be a threat to the United States.

