Clear skies and cool temps set to arrive overnight in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a pleasant Thursday across Central Florida and coolest air of the season is likely on the way tonight.

Expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies this evening with dry conditions. Temps will fall quickly by late evening, with morning lows in the low 60s. Temps in the low to mid-50s will be likely northwest of Orlando.

More nice weather is ahead for Friday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine to close out the work week, with highs in the mid-80s.

Some changes are ahead for the weekend. Dry weather will continue Saturday, with a few more clouds across the area. Temps for Saturday will be in the low 80s.

Our next storm system arrives Sunday, bringing a few showers to the region. Most will stay dry, with highs in the low 80s.

Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible Monday, with quiet conditions returning for much of next week.

Weather 10/23

