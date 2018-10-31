Clermont doctor accused of sexually abusing teenage girl

CLERMONT, Fla. - A doctor accused of sexually battering a 16-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday, according to Clermont police.
Police said Matthew Johnson is an acupuncturist at One Yoga and Fitness on Bowman Street, where he allegedly sexually abused the victim.
They said the victim had been a patient of Johnson’s for a few weeks.
Johnson was arrested at his home in Groveland and charged with sexual battery. He is being held in the Lake County Jail.
Police encourage anyone to come forward and file a police report if they feel they have been a victim of a crime.
If anyone has any additional information concerning this case, they should call detectives at 352-536-8421.
DOCTOR ARRESTED: Clermont Police say a 16 yo girl came to Dr. Matthew Johnson at OneYoga for acupuncture & massage last night. They say Johnson performed sexual acts on the teen during what he called a “medical procedure.” @WFTV pic.twitter.com/cULzW5Hu6O— Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) October 31, 2018
