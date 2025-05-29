Clermont names new police chief

CLERMONT, Fla. — Clermont has a new police chief who’s no stranger to law enforcement.

John Graczyk has been acting as interim chief since April.

He joined the Clermont Police Department in 2005. He became a sergeant in the patrol division and the crime suppression unit, as well as captain of the uniform service division. He was named deputy chief in January 2022.

Graczyk will replace former Chief Charles Broadway, who stepped down to take a job at another agency eariler this year.

“Chief Graczyk is a dedicated officer who has repeatedly demonstrated his ability to lead the Clermont Police Department,” interim city manager Rick Van Wagner said. “Our City Council, our staff, and our community have made it very clear who they believe should be Clermont’s next Police Chief. It was an easy decision and we are pleased to have him.”

He is also a former Marine who served in Iraqi Freedom.

“Clermont is my home and I am honored to be given this opportunity to lead this outstanding staff of sworn officers, civilian staff and volunteers,” Graczyk said. “I am grateful for the overwhelming support of this community, our City Council, Interim City Manager and staff, my family and the entire department. I am excited and eager to continue to find new and better ways to protect and serve our community,”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group