Clermont woman convicted of killing, burying her husband has been sentenced for life

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A judge in Lake County sentenced a woman today who shot and killed her husband, then buried him in their backyard.

A jury found Laurie Shaver guilty in September and It came nearly a decade after her husband, Michael Douglas Shaver, disappeared.

Today, the Honorable Judge Cary F. Rada, sentenced 41-year-old Laurie Leigh Shaver to Life.

“We hope the defendant’s life sentence brings some measure of closure and peace to the victim’s loved ones,” said Bill Gladson, Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney.

Watch: Jury finds Laurie Shaver guilty of 2nd-degree murder in husband’s death

The inquiry began in February 2018 when a childhood friend reported Michael missing.

When authorities conducted a welfare check, Laurie was evasive about his whereabouts and officials observed a newly poured concrete slab in the backyard.

His body was discovered three years after he was killed under the slab in the backyard of their home in Clermont.

Watch: ‘She had a gun:’ attempt to cast Shaver husband as violent abuser backfires in court

Further investigation revealed suspicious social media activity on Michael’s accounts, which continued for nearly two years after his disappearance, despite no financial transactions since late 2015.

The LCSO obtained a search warrant for the Shaver residence, where they found human remains. The medical examiner confirmed the remains were Michael’s.

The State Attorney’s Office would like to commend the work of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Assistant State Attorneys Nick Camuccio and Rich Buxman, for their dedication throughout the investigation and prosecution of this case.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group