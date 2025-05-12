Soaking storms increase street flooding concerns in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Drivers are being urged to use extra caution on Monday in Central Florida.

Strong to severe storms will be ongoing as a front moves through Florida.

Many areas have seen inches of soaking rain, and more is expected Monday afternoon.

One of the biggest concerns will be from localized street flooding.

Severe weather causes thousands of car accidents in Florida every year.

Channel 9 reporter Q McCray spoke with an AAA representative offering insurance advice for Florida drivers.

See more in the video above.

