Cloudy and comfortable Sunday ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. — A few more clouds can be expected today, but it will still be a great afternoon.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said it will dry, with daytime highs reaching the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tonight is partly cloudy and comfortable, with lows in the mid-50s.

On Monday, we’ll have partly cloudy and warm temps; the low 80s are back.

We will continue warming the temperatures throughout the week, with highs near 90 degrees on Wednesday.

