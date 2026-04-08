Man arrested on battery charges after grabbing a woman at the Florida Mall

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after he was accused of grabbing a female kiosk worker at the Florida Mall on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

Deputies were already at the mall conducting a sweep following a bomb threat reported earlier in the day.

That’s when deputies made contact with the victim, who later told them that a man later identified as John Louis had assaulted her as she was opening her kiosk.

Louis was described as wearing a black tank top with blue shorts at the time of the incident.

The victim told deputies that Louis stated he needed to talk to someone. That’s when he started making inappropriate comments towards the victim and grabbed her wrist without her permission.

Shortly after, the mall was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat.

Once the mall was cleared to resume business, Louis returned to the kiosk, spoke briefly with the victim, and then left the area.

Deputies later found Louis in an area near the mall, and he was arrested and charged with battery.

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