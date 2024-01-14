ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be mostly cloudy and cool today, with highs in the low to mid-60s.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said a few light showers and sprinkles will be possible but expect late afternoon and evening for that to clear.

But the clearing will be brief.

Overnight into Monday, scattered showers will start to lift into the area from the south.

Temperatures will also warm.

Monday’s highs will reach the mid-70s.

Another cold front moves through Tuesday, keeping the rain chance around.

It will usher in even colder temperatures through the middle of the week.

The 30s and 40s will return Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

Cloudy, cool temperatures with some scattered rain It will be mostly cloudy and cool today, with highs in the low to mid-60s. (WFTV)

