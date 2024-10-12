Coast Guard greenlights Port Canaveral to reopen

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Most of Port Canaveral’s operations are back to normal after Hurricane Milton hammered Central Florida’s coasts on Oct. 9-10.

As of 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 11, Port Canaveral announced it has reopened. The U.S. Coast Guard approved the reopening with no restrictions. Waterside and landside operations are normal, and Jetty Park day park and beach reopens Oct. 12 at 7 a.m. Meanwhile, the Jetty Park Campground and Fishing Pier will remain closed until further notice, said the port.

The storm did affect the plans of many of the port’s cruise operators. Here’s a breakdown of activity from operators:

