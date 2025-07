, Fla. — Investigators are looking into six boats after the Coast Guard seized an estimated $93.2 million worth of cocaine.

The Coast Guard offloaded that nearly 12,600 pounds of cocaine in Saint Petersburg Thursday after a two-month operation in the Eastern Pacific.

The Coast Guard says it seized the cocaine from six vessels, including four speedboats.

