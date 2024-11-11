Cocoa Brightline station misses out on federal grant, but city leaders to try again

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Cocoa was not chosen for a grant to help make a Brightline station possible in the city, but leaders have plans for what they will do next.

The city was not among the projects picked in the latest round of Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant awardees from the Federal Railroad Administration. The funds would have combined with Brevard County funding to help fund the expansion of the train.

Samantha Senger, the director of communications and economic development for the city, said the city is still pursuing the station and the Miami-based intercity rail provider is invested in building there.

