Cocoa horse therapy nonprofit struggling to dry out from flooding

COCOA, Fla. — At Harmony Farms in Brevard County, an industrial pump runs around the clock. But even after days of pumping, much of the nonprofit’s pasture remains under a foot of standing water.

The farm, which provides equine-assisted therapy, hasn’t seen flooding like this since Hurricane Irma in 2017. After last week’s heavy rainfall, the organization has been forced to move most of its horses to their stalls.

Normally, there are 55-60 riders a week for therapy sessions. With the pastures too wet for grazing, staff and volunteers are hand-grazing one horse at a time and relying heavily on hay, which has doubled their feed costs.

“The pump is running 24 hours a day,” said Terri Carr, the operations director at Harmony Farms.

“We turn it off twice a day just to refuel it, and we’re spending about $100 a day on fuel. It’s difficult because it’s not something we ever planned for,” she added.

Despite the challenges, Harmony Farms says its suppliers are still delivering and its volunteers continue to show up to help.

Carr is encouraging others to help too by visiting HarmonyFarmsInc.com.

If the weather cooperates, the nonprofit hopes to have its horses back out in the pasture within a week.

