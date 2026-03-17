Cocoa parents arrested for allegedly forcing daughter to drink hot sauce

COCOA, Fla. — A Cocoa couple is in jail after being accused of child abuse, including allegations that they forced their daughter to drink hot sauce.

Cocoa Police arrested Ashley and Robert Eldredge after a school resource officer reported potential abuse to authorities.

Police said the parents allegedly forced their daughter to drink homemade hot sauce as a punishment whenever she lied.

A medical evaluation conducted by a doctor provided further evidence of the conditions in the home.

The examination revealed signs of physical abuse on the child, officers said.

According to a report, Robert Eldredge admitted to the physical abuse during the investigation.

Both he and Ashley Eldredge remain in custody in the Brevard County jail.

The couple is scheduled to make their next court appearance on April 7.

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